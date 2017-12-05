Colder Air Here To Stay

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The cold front that brought damp weather to the Valley Tuesday also ushered in colder air...and that colder air is here to stay. Temperatures will return to around 40 Wednesday afternoon with an increase in clouds. Thursday looks even colder with temperatures likely staying below freezing. A weak weather disturbance might bring a flurry or snow shower to a few spots north of Interstate 80 on Thursday. The work week will end with cold and generally sunny weather Friday.

An "Alberta Clipper"-type system is expected to cross the region Saturday. Snow is likely during the midday and afternoon hours. While a large accumulation is not expected, there might be enough snow to shovel and to cause slowdowns on the roads.

Even colder weather is set to invade Ohio and western Pennsylvania next week.