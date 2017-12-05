McDonald will have new Fire Chief in new year

The Village of McDonald will have a new fire chief as they head into the new year.

Village Mayor Marty Puckett tells 21 News that he decided to take the appointed position in "another direction," although he declined to specify why.

The mayor said beginning January 15th current chief Nick Kish will be replaced by Todd Stitt. Stitt is currently a state fire inspector and fire fighter in Weathersfield. He is also a former firefighter and police officer in McDonald.

According to the mayor, it will be up to the new chief to decide if Kish remains on the department's roster.

The mayor said he sat down with Kish and notified him of the change.

We reached out to Kish for comment but have not heard back.

Kish has been the village fire chief for seven years.