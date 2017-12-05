Buhl Water Company members concerned over potential changes

The Buhl water company has been owned by community members for generations. The company was started in the 1970's in the form of a co-op.

Now, some residents are concerned with the changes the Springfield Board of Supervisors my have in store for the township's water.

The Springfield board of trustees claims that the water expansion would lay the groundwork in areas for future businesses, but some residents argue that the tap-ins would cost thousands for some, and hurt already established locals businesses.

"Why don't you guys focus more on being considerate of the businesses you currently have that pay your tax base," commented one resident, "as opposed to wishful thinking for somebody that may or may not come into your community".

Though this session was designated for public comment, some community members felt that the board was not listening to their concerns, and was acting urgently to make a decision about the water.

The board tried to reassure residents that they are trying to reach a compromise, and have been working on this since 2012.

This was one of many issues that the board felt residents may have not had the full story about.

Board member David Swarts is concerned that residents may be confused about what the Board's plans are for the water company, because of what he believes is misleading information in a recent article.

"If our residents are basing all of their facts and feelings upon some of these comments....they're not exactly accurate", says Swartz.

To give them time to review this meetings feedback, the board decided to postpone the vote until their meeting on January 2nd.