McDonald's Hoop News 12/5/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 12/5/17

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Basketball:

Canfield 64 Lakeview 41

Southington 34 Newton Falls 78

Poland 57 Warren Harding 40

Howland 69 Liberty 58

Valley Christian 72 Cardinal Mooney 68   4OT

Salem 65 Springfield 79

Austintown Fitch 69 Struthers 55

Leetonia 70 Southern Local 82

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms