Youngstown man faces federal charges of selling drugs near a school

A Youngstown man is facing federal charges after allegedly selling heroin and crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Anthony A. Scrutchen, Jr sold the drugs near the Youngstown Academy of Excellence, a public elementary school, on at least eight occasions.

U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman and ATF Special Agent in Charge Trevor Velinor say the exchanges happened between October 2016 and January 2017.

Scrutchen is also charged with maintaining a place on South Jackson Street in Youngstown for the purpose of distributing narcotics, according to the information.



“Selling drugs responsible for killing thousands of our friends and relatives so close to a school is particularly reprehensible,” Herdman said. “Law enforcement will continue to work shut off the flow of opioids into our neighborhoods.”



The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives over the course of several months.