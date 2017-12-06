Youngstown man faces federal charges of selling drugs near a sch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man faces federal charges of selling drugs near a school

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
May 2013 Booking photo May 2013 Booking photo
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man is facing federal charges after allegedly selling heroin and crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school. 

According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Anthony A. Scrutchen, Jr sold the drugs near the Youngstown Academy of Excellence, a public elementary school, on at least eight occasions. 

U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman and ATF Special Agent in Charge Trevor Velinor say the exchanges happened between October 2016 and January 2017.

Scrutchen is also charged with maintaining a place on South Jackson Street in Youngstown for the purpose of distributing narcotics, according to the information.
 
“Selling drugs responsible for killing thousands of our friends and relatives so close to a school is particularly reprehensible,” Herdman said. “Law enforcement will continue to work shut off the flow of opioids into our neighborhoods.”
 
The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives over the course of several months.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-05 17:57:40 GMT

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

  • Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-12-07 04:13:46 GMT
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms