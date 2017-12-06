Columbiana teen gets his wish granted - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana teen gets his wish granted

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

It was a feel good day on Wednesday, as Macy's and Make-A-Wish held a celebration to grant the wish of seventeen year old Nathan Taylor of New Waterford.

 Nathan arrived by limo with his family at the Eastwood Mall Macy's, where inside he received an exciting welcome from Macy associates.

Nathan suffers from Blau Syndrome, a rare disorder that primarily affects the skin, joints and eyes. His request of Make-A-Wish was to have a membership to the YMCA so he can swim and exercise with his family.  His mother believes it will benefit Nathan in many ways.

"Number one, water therapy is a very good way of exercising for him because it's easier on the joints, taking off the weight on his knees. It helps him to walk a little bit better and not be in so much pain all the time," said Julie Taylor

The YMCA President says they were surprised and humbled to be a part of Nathan's wish. "We're just so excited to go along the journey with him as he works his way back to better health," Thomas Gacse said.

The YMCA  presented Nathan with a family membership, including a supply of YMCA gear and a week at Camp Fitch. Nathan also addressed a letter to Santa as part of Macy's nationwide Believe campaign.

"For every letter we receive we donate a dollar, up to a million dollars to Make-A-Wish," Macy's spokesperson Carolyn Ng said.
 
Nathan also received a thousand dollar shopping spree compliments of Macy's and Frontline.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-05 17:57:40 GMT

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

  • Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-12-07 04:13:46 GMT
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms