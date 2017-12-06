Columbiana teen gets his wish granted

It was a feel good day on Wednesday, as Macy's and Make-A-Wish held a celebration to grant the wish of seventeen year old Nathan Taylor of New Waterford.

Nathan arrived by limo with his family at the Eastwood Mall Macy's, where inside he received an exciting welcome from Macy associates.



Nathan suffers from Blau Syndrome, a rare disorder that primarily affects the skin, joints and eyes. His request of Make-A-Wish was to have a membership to the YMCA so he can swim and exercise with his family. His mother believes it will benefit Nathan in many ways.

"Number one, water therapy is a very good way of exercising for him because it's easier on the joints, taking off the weight on his knees. It helps him to walk a little bit better and not be in so much pain all the time," said Julie Taylor



The YMCA President says they were surprised and humbled to be a part of Nathan's wish. "We're just so excited to go along the journey with him as he works his way back to better health," Thomas Gacse said.



The YMCA presented Nathan with a family membership, including a supply of YMCA gear and a week at Camp Fitch. Nathan also addressed a letter to Santa as part of Macy's nationwide Believe campaign.



"For every letter we receive we donate a dollar, up to a million dollars to Make-A-Wish," Macy's spokesperson Carolyn Ng said.



Nathan also received a thousand dollar shopping spree compliments of Macy's and Frontline.