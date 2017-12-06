A Long Stretch Of Cold Weather Underway

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a "decent" December day on Wednesday, colder air will settle into the region for the end of the work week and beyond. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing on Thursday with a fairly cloudy afternoon. Lake-effect snow will be plentiful in far northeast Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and southwest New York but we don't expect much more than a flurry in our area.

Friday will look nice with sunshine but cold breezes will make it feel even chillier than the already-cold air temperatures.

As the weekend gets underway, an Alberta Clipper system will track into the Valley. Snow will break out by early afternoon in most spots. Untreated surfaces can turn slippery, especially after sunset. A general 1-3 inches of snow can be expected by late Saturday evening. Lake-effect snow will take over later Saturday night and additional accumulations are likely in parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties.

Another chance for accumulating snow is in the forecast for late Monday and Monday night.