Police reissue statewide alert for missing Akron teen

Police are once again asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who may be in need of medication.

A statewide alert was issued last week in order to help find Annalys Clay, of Barberton. Monday, the Strongsville Police Department reissued that notice, hoping to find more information.

While this is not an amber alert, the child is believed to be in danger.

Officials say Clay was last seen on Monday and may be in need of medication.

Clay is described as 5'5", 125 lbs, with red hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this case should contact the Strongsville Police Department at (440) 238-7373.