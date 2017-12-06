Statewide alert issued for missing Akron teen

Police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who may be in need of medication.

Akron police have asked for a statewide alert to be issued in order to help find Annalys Clay, of Barberton.

While this is not an amber alert, the child is believed to be in danger.

Officials say Clay was last seen on Monday and may be in need of medication.

Clay is described as 5'5", 125 lbs, with red hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this case should contact Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2530.