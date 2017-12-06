Statewide alert issued for missing Akron teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Statewide alert issued for missing Akron teen

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
AKRON, Ohio -

Police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who may be in need of medication. 

Akron police have asked for a statewide alert to be issued in order to help find Annalys Clay, of Barberton. 

While this is not an amber alert, the child is believed to be in danger.

Officials say Clay was last seen on Monday and may be in need of medication.

Clay is described as 5'5", 125 lbs, with red hair, and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this case should contact Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2530.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-05 17:57:40 GMT

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

  • Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-12-07 04:13:46 GMT
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms