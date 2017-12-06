Valley reaction to Trump's Jerusalem announcement

President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in an announcement Wednesday afternoon that's already drawing criticism and reaction from countries and religious communities.

Trump says the decision will move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv south to Jerusalem but is something that won't take place immediately.

"When you have the closest ally to Israel recognizing Israel's capital, that's always a good thing, but there's a lot of nuances in this situation and I think that the Jewish community recognizes those nuances," Bonnie Burdman said, director of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Burdman says Jerusalem has always been the capital of Israel, so the announcement doesn't change the situation on the ground.

Decades of dispute over who controls Jerusalem has lead to conflict and violence in the past. Burdman believes a two-state solution needs to take place with negotiations by the Israelis and Palestinians.

The Valley's Jewish community is made up of about 1,500 people, many with relatives and friends who live and work in Israel.

Warnings have been issued to American citizens to stay away from areas including Jerusalem as security on the Israeli side is said to be on high alert according to NBC News.

While this may win Trump political points with some of his American Jewish supporters, a local expert says Arab and Muslim communities will have a different response.

"Jerusalem has been an international city and the world expects that status to continue and that has come to an end," Dr. Mustansir Mir said, professor of Islamic studies at Youngstown State University.

Mir expects tensions and warnings from Muslim groups to follow the president's announcement. He says the true test of the situation's outcome will be whether other countries move their embassy locations to Jerusalem to follow in America's footsteps.