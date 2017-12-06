Traffic patterns changing on Interstate 80 Thursday

Drivers will once again have to adjust to a new traffic pattern on Interstate 80.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews will be reopening ramps and changing traffic patterns by Thursday at 6 p.m.

Officials say all I-80 westbound traffic between SR 46 and SR 193/Belmont Ave. will be placed onto the newly constructed westbound pavement.

Meanwhile, the ramp from US 422 to I-80 westbound will re-open and the ramp from I-80 westbound to SR 711 southbound will re-open.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.