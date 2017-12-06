Akron Children's Mahoning Valley receives $1 million gift

Celebrating the Christmas season with its annual holiday tree lighting, Santa Claus wasn't the only one handing out gifts at Akron Children's Mahoning Valley Wednesday night.

The pediatric hospital also got a big present, a $1 million legacy gift from Bruce and Nancy Beeghly.

"When I look back at the nine years that the hospital has been here, all the progress and the increased services, increased facilities that have been added over that time and all the population of people that come here for service, it's very gratifying yes," said Bruce Beeghly.

"It's one of Akron Children's founding promises that no child is ever turned away for any reason including a families inability to pay and every donation that we receive from every donor helps us to keep that promise to the children of the Mahoning Valley," said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development, Akron Children's Hospital.

The Beeghly campus in Boardman opened in 2008 and was built on land that formerly served as the Beeghly family homestead for nearly 50 years. Pictures of the home and family grace the lobby of the main building.

"My grandparents raised their children and they went out and the grandchildren were in this area came back and visited on a regular basis and so it has a lot of meaning to the whole family," said Beeghly.

The donation will be used to support future growth and expansion of the Beeghly campus.

"We want to do our part to help the hospital in the future be able to continue to stay up to date and provide the best possible service for the families of the Mahoning Valley," said Beeghly.

Thousands of children have utilized services at Akron Children's Mahoning Valley. The emergency room department is targeting 35,000 visits this year.