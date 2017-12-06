Possible settlement in lawsuit against Youngstown delayed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Possible settlement in lawsuit against Youngstown delayed

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A possible settlement in a lawsuit against the City of Youngstown has been delayed.

If passed as an emergency reading, legislation on council's agenda Wednesday would have authorized the board of control to reach an agreement in a lawsuit that alleged misuse of waste water funds.

However, to pass as an "emergency" six votes are required, but only five council members were present. Therefore the legislation is automatically moved to a second reading.

The mayor said a special meeting may be called next week. The next regular scheduled council meeting is December 20th.

