Man hit by car in Warren, then cited for walking in the street - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man hit by car in Warren, then cited for walking in the street

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

A man who was hit by a car in Warren on Wednesday has been given a citation for walking in the roadway. 

Around 6 pm, Warren police responded to a call of a man laying in North Park Avenue. According 911 records, the woman who hit the man said he "just walked off the curb" and into the road.

The man was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, and according to the 911 document,  police followed to issue the man a citation for walking in the street.

Information on the man's condition was not available. It is unknown if the woman who hit him could face charges. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-12-05 17:57:40 GMT

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

    State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

    More >>

  • Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Warren City Council concerned about Community Development Department

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-12-07 04:13:46 GMT
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    Warren City Council members discussed the 2018 budget Wednesday night. One of the biggest concerns is within the Community Development Department which could face a deficit depending on HUD funding. If they do lose money , the argument will become keep programs or keep staff.   "The option is to reduce the staff to stay within my HUD budget, but also that means I have to reduce the programs," stated Community Development Director, Michael Keys. Worst case scenario, T...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms