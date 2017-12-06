Man hit by car in Warren, then cited for walking in the street

A man who was hit by a car in Warren on Wednesday has been given a citation for walking in the roadway.

Around 6 pm, Warren police responded to a call of a man laying in North Park Avenue. According 911 records, the woman who hit the man said he "just walked off the curb" and into the road.

The man was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, and according to the 911 document, police followed to issue the man a citation for walking in the street.

Information on the man's condition was not available. It is unknown if the woman who hit him could face charges.