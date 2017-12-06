Campbell City Council says no cuts to Street Department or park

In Campbell, dozens of residents showed up to City Council Wednesday night after rumors of some hefty cuts.

There was apparently some talk on social media about closing Roosevelt Park and potential cuts to the Street Department as they're facing a $37,000 deficit. It was all cleared up at the meeting.

City Council President George Levendis said the park will remain open.

And, the Street Department will be subsidized by the General fund - which is also running low with just $77,000 dollars left for the remainder of the year.



"Tough decisions might have to be made," said Levendis. "As we get reconciled through the month of December we will have a better picture of where our finances stand in the city, move forward with what is given to us".

Council will start discussing the budget in January.

A town hall meeting will be held on the 14th at 7 pm to discuss the future of the water plant.