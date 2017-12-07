Police release photos of suspect in First National Bank robbery

Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at First National bank downtown Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect handed a teller a note indicating he was armed just before 10 a.m.

Detectives say the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of currency.

The bank is currently closed with a note on the door stating "This office is temporarily closed. Please visit another one of our conveniently located offices."

It is unknown when the bank will reopen.

Youngstown Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (330) 742-8929.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available.