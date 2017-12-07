Historic house in Sharon catches fire

Fire crews in Sharon were dispatched to a fire at a historical house on Thursday morning.

Sharon Fire Chief says the initial calls came in just after 8 a.m. when flames were reported coming from the roof of the house.

Authorities confirmed it is a vacant house and that no one was injured. Although the house is vacant, neighbors filed a report saying they saw someone in the house about a week ago.

Authorities say the next step is for police to investigate what caused the fire.

The fire chief says there were some interested investors in the house.

Officials say the fire is out and the house will have to be demolished.