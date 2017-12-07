UPDATE: Historic house fire in Sharon ruled arson

Fire officials in Sharon say a fire at a historic home was set intentionally.

The fire happened Thursday morning on Irvine St. While the house was vacant, the fire chief told 21 News there had been some interest in restoring it by a local historical society.

No one was injured in the fire. Neighbors filed a report saying they saw someone in the house about a week ago.

There is still no dollar estimate for the damage, but it is being called "severe."