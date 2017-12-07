YSU board extends President Tressel's contract for another year

The Youngstown State Board of Trustees and President Tressel have agreed to extend Tressel's contract for another year.

The Board agreed to extend his contract through June 30, 2019.

"Since becoming YSU's chief executive in 2014, the campus has seen great progress in nearly every facet of the university's operations. We are pleased that President Tressel's leadership and the university's momentum will continue," said Trustees Chair Len Schiavone.

Tressel was named president of YSU in 2014 and signed a three-year contract. Under his leadership, YSU's freshmen enrollment has increased 25 percent and residence halls are at capacity.

The university also created a new Honors College and has raised more than half of the historic $100 million "We See Tomorrow" fundraising campaign,. This is the largest in YSU history.

Last year, President Tressel signed a new agreement to extend the contract through June of 2018. Officials say that agreement also calls for three separate additional one-year renewal options that could take the contract through June 2021.

"We have accomplished much in a brief period of time, but much work remains. We look forward to advancing the university and the community and, most importantly, continuing to focus on the success of our students," said President Tressel.

The pact includes no pay increase. His annual salary remains at $300,000.