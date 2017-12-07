YSU approves new student tuition freeze

The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees have approved a plan that guarantees a four year tuition freeze for all first time undergraduate students.

The Penguin Tuition Promise will begin with first time students in the fall of 2018. It provides a locked-in guaranteed tuition rate for four consecutive academic years.

That rate will be 8-thousand-899 dollars. Room and board for university housing will be 9-thousand-400 dollars. And both these costs will remain the same through four years for those students.

President Jim Tressel says it makes the cost of college more predictable for families and provides another incentive for students to complete their degrees.



"It creates some urgency, here's the rate I can get for school right now, I need to finish in four years," Tressel said.



For returning students tuition and fees will remain same in 2018 as the current academic year. YSU's tuition still makes it an attractive education value.



"We're going to remain one of the lowest in the state, probably the third lowest in Ohio and in the region as well," said Neal McNally, YSU Vice President of Finance and Business.



Another action by the trustees will benefit all students, A recent $40 increase in the transportation fee has been reversed to comply with new state guidelines. Students who have paid the fee will be refunded.