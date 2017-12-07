Wintry Weekend On The Way

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Before a wintry weekend, quiet weather be the rule on Friday with a good deal of sunshine in the forecast. Temperatures will rise to around the freezing mark in the afternoon.

An "Alberta Clipper" system will track into Ohio on Saturday. This will result in snow overspreading the Valley during the afternoon hours. The system will move to our east Saturday night, but lake-enhanced snow showers will linger into early Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches will be common but higher totals may occur in northern Mercer and Trumbull counties. Sunday will be blustery and frigid with wind chills no higher than the mid teens.

More accumulating snow is likely with the next arctic front Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Next week looks bitterly cold with highs in the 20s most of the week.