Valley natives talk CA wildfires

The pictures coming out of California show what appears to be something out of a movie the city of Los Angeles is famous for.

Entire mountains and hills on fire, burning down million dollar homes and threatening countless lives.

21 News caught up with some people from the Youngstown area who now live in LA. They say nothing prepared them for just how dangerous they can be.

Lexi Collins, A West Middlesex H.S. graduate, just moved to LA last year.

"The scariest part is there are several fires so no matter where you are you are close to one of these terrible fires so people are panicked in LA and people are trying to escape," said Collins.

She is leaving for San Diego to avoid the fires, but traveling is difficult.

"Anywhere you look it's hard to see the road in front of you because of the smoke. It's horrible. It's hard to breathe. People are wearing masks around LA. It's even hard to go outside," added Collins.

Taylor McMullin, a Brookfield H,S. graduate, lives in the San Fernando valley. The fires are just north of him right now but the winds could bring them to his doorstep.

"I Think we've gotten less than a half inch or rain over the last two months which is kind of the cause for this. Anything that creates these fires and then you add the winds from Santa Anna that happen every year everything can catch so easily because it's so dry everything is out here," said McMullin.

Even if you are from LA, fires engulfing entire mountains is not something you want to get used to.

