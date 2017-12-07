Sen. Sherrod Brown reacts to Sen. Al Franken's resignation

In light of Senator Al Franken's resignation over sexual harassment allegations, Senator Sherrod Brown wants members of Congress from both parties to look at other situations.

Brown was one of the many Democrats calling for Franken to step down.

He feels that the tables need to be turned on President Trump-- whom women have made accusations against and his comments about grabbing women were caught on camera.

"I would hope that Republican senators would say the same about the president--would say that the president needs to answer to this-- would say that Roy Moore who's accused, very believably most of us in both parties think, by then 14 and 16-year-old girls whom he preyed on. Now they are middle aged women and were too afraid to speak out against the county prosecutor/ the district attorney of course they didn't back then now they feel safer to do that I think because of the people that are willing to speak out about the man who is now president of the United States," said Brown.

Brown also brought up Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold's name and Politico's report that he used taxpayer dollars to settle a sexual harassment claim.

The House Ethics Committee is looking into that case.

