A frigid Friday with snow on the way this weekend

Friday will start with a few clouds but will turn mostly sunny. Don't let the sunshine fool you, highs will only make it into the low 30s! Wind chills will make it feel in the low 20s and teens all day.

Friday Night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and lows will drop to the upper teens.

Big changes are on the way for the weekend! Saturday afternoon and evening will feature snow which will continue into Sunday Morning.

Snow totals will generally be in the 1 to 3 inch range but some in Northern Trumbull and Mercer could see up to 5 inches where the heaviest lake effect snow bands persist.

Even more snow is on the way Monday and Tuesday with additional snow accumulations likely.

Frigid air will stick with us for the work week.