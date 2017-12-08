Youngstown police investigate shooting near downtown convenience - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police investigate shooting near downtown convenience store

Youngstown police are looking for three people who are believed to have been involved in a shooting that took place near a popular downtown convenience store early Friday.

An alert sent out by Youngstown State University said the shooting happened at 1;30 a.m. and that three males fled in the direction of the YSU campus.

Youngstown police at the scene would not release many details, but said one person was shot in the hand.

