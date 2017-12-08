Liberty Schools donate over a thousand pounds of food to local f - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty Schools donate over a thousand pounds of food to local food bank

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty school district donated 1,387 pounds of food to the Second Harvest Food Bank Friday morning. 

The food drive was organized by the middle school student council. 

School officials say the students will also present a check later this month to a local food food pantry they have been helping. 

"These students are great leaders in our school and are always willing to help out the community members that are in need," said Principal Scarmack.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms