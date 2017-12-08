Youngstown Police: Man wanted in connection with bar shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Police: Man wanted in connection with bar shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a bar shooting last month.

Police say they are searching for the man in the photos, after a shooting outside Southern Tavern in Youngstown. 

Officials say the shooting happened on November 11 around 1 a.m.

The man was wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat and a blue coat that says Diehard on the back. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Vitullo at (330) 742-8250.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms