Youngstown Police: Man wanted in connection with bar shooting

Youngstown police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a bar shooting last month.

Police say they are searching for the man in the photos, after a shooting outside Southern Tavern in Youngstown.

Officials say the shooting happened on November 11 around 1 a.m.

The man was wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat and a blue coat that says Diehard on the back.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Vitullo at (330) 742-8250.