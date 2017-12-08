Sweeney offers damage discount

On November 5th, Sweeney Buick GMC in Boardman got hit with a down burst of winds estimated at 95 to 100 miles per hour.

Two sections of the building collapsed and nearly 250 cars in the parking lot were hit by parts of the building. Now Sweeney is selling those damaged cars at a discount, even ones you can barely tell were damaged at all.

Sweeney manager, Derek Snyder, said, "We obviously can't get to all these cars in a timely manner so we figured in the meantime if we can sell them and pass some savings onto a customer, maybe help their trade look prettier in our eyes if they are willing to accept a vehicle as is certainly it will help put some deals together for us."

The damaged cars in the lot will all have little green stickers on the driver's side windshield. The majority of the damage on the cars you can't even see. Little nicks in the paint were caused by small stones kicked up by the wind. That will give you a couple hundred dollars discount off the car.>

But if you don't mind a little more damage, something a little more visible, they do have some of those in the back. Managers say people were calling for these the day after the storm knowing a good deal might be had.

"We have customers who were looking at the more severely damaged cars and they were excited they said let us know when we can pick it up we'll take the car as is and they understand there is an insurance check involved with that," added Snyder.

And for those of you with the GM employee discount, managers here say you are able to get further discounts on the damaged cars.

