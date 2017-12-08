Some Weekend Snow; Very Cold Next Week

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

A fairly weak weather system will track into the region Saturday and snow showers will become likely by the evening hours. Until then, expect a chilly day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Snow showers will taper to flurries by early Sunday morning. Accumulations of an inch or two will be common throughout the Valley. We expect Sunday afternoon to be dry and cold with variable cloudiness.

The next weather system looks stronger and will arrive Monday or Monday night. Snow showers can leave some accumulations Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures should fall during the course of Tuesday, setting up a bone-chilling Tuesday night and Wednesday. The cold will ease some by next weekend.