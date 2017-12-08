Austintown man indicted after allegedly running over wife, leaving to get more beer

An Austintown man has been indicted after he allegedly drove over his wife with his car, while leaving the house to get more beer, back in October.

According to the police report, 51-year-old Thomas Seitz had alcohol in his system three times over the legal limit for being considered drunk.

Police say when they arrived at the corner of Roanoke and Huntmere Avenues, they saw a woman lying in the middle of the street receiving medical attention from the Austintown Fire Department.

The report states Seitz was backing his BMW out of the garage when he accidentally struck his wife. He says it wasn't until he got into the street that he noticed his unconscious wife.

Police say Seitz tearfully advised, “I'm really drunk, but I was trying to leave so I could go to the Shell Gas Station to get more beer and she was arguing with me over it”.

Seitz was arrested after police said his breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .274, three and a half times the legal limit, according to the report.

Seitz was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, one count of vehicular assault and two counts of OVI.