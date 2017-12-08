Former Newton Falls USO Center considered for National Register of Historic Places

The former Newton Falls United Service Organization Center was nominated to be on the list for the National Register of Historic Places.

The Ohio Historic Site Preservation Advisory Board met on Friday to review nine proposed Ohio nominations.

The board decided at the meeting to move forward with the process of adding the Newton Falls USO building.

Officials say in 90 days, the National Park Service will determine whether or not it is formally listed.

The building was built in 1941 by the U.S. Army as part of the building program of the United Services Organization.

Officials say it served workers from the Ravenna Ordnance Plant as a USO recreation center throughout World War II. It was the first to provide service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The building is the only one of it's kind to survive in Ohio.

