Local students "zap out littering" art chosen for 2018 calendar

Over 300 kids got to show their inner super hero while creating drawings for a 2018 calendar with the theme: Zap out littering.

The coordinator of the Youngstown Green Team, Jennifer Jones, believes contest was a great way to get kids and their families involved with recycling.

"Kids have to start thinking about it, what does recycling mean? Why is liter bad?" says Jones, "and then they draw these great pieces of art...they really have to think about...What can I do to fix it?".

The theme this year encouraged kids to think of solutions for littering, rather than just focusing on the problem.

Of the hundreds of creative entrees, thirteen winners will have their art featured in the upcoming year's calendar.

Free copies of the calendar can be picked up at the Green Team office in the Oak Hill Renaissance Building,the Mayor's office in City Hall, and in the Green Youngstown building.

The Green Team encourages people to go green this holiday season and recycle their 2017 calendars for the new year.

Other ways to go green during the holidays include recycling cards and wrapping paper in curbside recycling bins, and taking live trees, lights, and cardboard boxes to drop-off sites.

More details about recycling can be found on www.greenteam.cc.