The Golden Triangle Industrial area of Warren unveiled infrastructure upgrades on Friday.

A recent grant enabled the businesses in the Golden Triangle to widen the streets and put in new waterlines.

Flex Strut Incorporated showed off it's newly expanded facility.

"It's great for the area because we have expansion going on here at a healthy industry. They're creating jobs but to do the expansion they needed additional fire suppression so without these rapid response grants that allow us to get in here and get them installed quickly they can't occupy the new facilities," said Gary Shaffer, Trumbull County Engineers Office.

This is Flex Strut's fifth expansion in 20 years.