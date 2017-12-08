Menendez steps down at Howland

Howland football coach Dom Menendez resigned as the Tigers head coach after meeting with the team earlier today.

The school sent out the following press release:

It was with deep regret that we received the resignation of head football coach Dominic Menendez. Coach Menendez has been a staple with the football program for 20 years, serving the last four has our head coach. His impact transcended the football field. It was not just about creating better football players, but developing young men. We wish Coach Menendez and his family all the best in this next chapter—once a Tiger, always a Tiger.