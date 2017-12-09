Newton Falls "Fill A Cruiser" event this weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio -

Newton Falls Police Department is hosting the annual Fill A Cruiser event on Saturday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the IGA and Shop N Save parking lots in Newton Falls.

The donations from the event will go to local food pantries and monetary donations will go to the Kids and Cops event.

