Niles fire crews work to put out house fire overnight

Fire Crews were called out to a house on Camrose Drive in Niles early Saturday morning after flames broke out in the basement of the home.

Officials say the call came around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the flames broke out in the basement but when they arrived they were able to put it out before it got to the first floor.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.