Farrell Police and Cert team surround building on Roemer Boulevard

Farrell Police and Mercer County Cert Team have a building on Roemer Boulevard surrounded.

Sources say police are searching for an alleged shooting suspect out of Detroit, Michigan.

Witnesses say there is a large police presence in the area and the surrounding roads are shut down.

Mercer County Dispatch says they are investigating an incident inside the building.

Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available.