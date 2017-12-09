Manhunt continues for murder suspect believed to be in Farrell

Farrell police are searching for a murder suspect accused of shooting a man walking into a funeral home in Michigan.

Detroit police said 28-year-old Perez Smith Junior, shot and killed a man and then fled. They consider Smith armed and dangerous.

Police told 21 News a murder fugitive allegedly drove from Detroit, Michigan in a maroon Buick to a home on Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. It is believed Smith has family living at that residence.

Farrell and Sharon police departments, along with the Mercer County's CIRT Critical Incident Response Team and Mercer District Attorney's office also searched a second home on Hamilton.

Those living along Roemer Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue said they were startled to see a swarm of police and a SWAT team Saturday morning.

"It was definitely a little scary, considering it was right next to my shop when all of this happened," Dave Cook, a business owner, said. "They were carrying heavy weapons."

Residents said they heard a boom, then saw police and the SWAT team enter the home.

The boom they heard was tear gas, which police use instead of a flash-bang when children are inside a home.

Police encourage anyone with information on Smith to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260, CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 911.









