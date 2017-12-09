More snow on the way this week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

More snow on the way this week

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
After some isolated snow showers Saturday night, Sunday will begin a with a few flurries, especially in the northern counties. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and chilly with a high around 30. 

The chance for snow will stick around throughout much of the week, with a stronger system bringing snow showers Monday night with accumulation of around 1"-2" possible. 

Tuesday will be windy, and temperatures will fall throughout the day. By Wednesday, it will be frigid with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the teens and a low around 10.

Temperatures will slowly climb throughout the rest of the week with Saturday's temperatures reaching the upper 30's.
 

