Section of Oak St. open after rollover crash in Coitsville

The Ohio State Highway Patrol closed a section of Oak St. in Coitsville Saturday night after a rollover crash.

The accident happened at 9:22 p.m. near the 3000 block of Oak St., the truck flipping completely on its roof.

Troopers took the driver, who was not injured, in the back of their patrol car.

The driver was the only person in the truck.

It's unknown if alcohol or weather was a factor in the crash.

The road has since reopened.