Concert raises nearly $30,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank

NILES, Ohio -

Fewer people may go hungry thanks to the 11th Annual Feed Our Valley Concert, which took place Saturday at the Eastwood Mall in Niles. 

Donations from individuals businesses, unions, and social service groups added up to $29,118, which will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. 

The Cafaro Foundation matched every dollar up to $10,000. 

Project Feed Our Valley donations are still being accepted through December 15th. 

