Feed Our Valley Concert raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank

The 11th Annual Feed Our Valley Concert took place Saturday at the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

All of the donations benefited the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Hundreds in the Valley donate thousands of dollars and food items to the cause. Businesses, unions and social service groups all contributed as well.

The Cafaro Foundation matched every dollar up to $10,000.

Last year, more than $30,000 was raised.

Michael Iberis, the executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank, said he's glad to see people come out and donate to a good cause.

"Because the need has increased a little, we are seeing more people coming to the soup kitchens," Iberis said. "So we are hoping we can meet that need with the money raised here today."

Project Feed Our Valley donations are still being accepted through December 15th.