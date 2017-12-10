Valley Native and former LA Firefighter speaks about conditions in California

John Biggs is a Youngstown native and former Los Angeles Fire Fighter.

He now lives just miles away from some of the largest wildfires in Thousand Oaks.

"I worked for 36 years, so I saw some pretty big fires, but this is right up there, " stated Biggs. "This is one of the bigger fires."

Just 5 years ago, Biggs would have been on the front lines of the flames.

The Youngstown native served as a firefighter at the the Los Angeles City Fire Department for 36 years.

He retired as Battalion Chief.

He told 21 News, Southern California is very dry right now and that is not making it easy to put out the fires. T

here has been no rain for months. There have also been high winds.



"The winds have been horrendous. And that's what has been pushing these fires."

Biggs said his home and area will be ok.

More than 8,500 firefighters are working to get the fires under control.