Warren man seriously injured in Howland crash

Troopers believe drugs may have been a factor involved in a single-car crash in Howland that sent a Warren man to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post says 21-year-old Dorian Williamson was trapped in his Ford Fusion after the car went off Niles Warren River Road and struck a guardrail near Burton Road just after midnight.

Firefighters from Howland and Warren removed Williamson from the wreckage and took him to Trumbull Memorial Hospital where he was listed in stable condition awaiting a transfer to Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.