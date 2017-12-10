Arson investigation underway in Vernon Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Arson investigation underway in Vernon Township

VERNON TWP, Ohio -

A fire that consumed a mobile home this weekend is under investigation in Trumbull County.

Police and firefighters were called out Saturday afternoon to Warner Road in Vernon Township.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but police say they are investigating the case as an arson. 

