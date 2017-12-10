A snowy start to Sunday with even more snow on the way!

Sunday will start off with spotty light snow or flurries. A coating of fresh snow fell overnight and Valley roadways may be slick Sunday Morning.

The majority of Sunday should turn cloudy and cold with highs only to 30.

More snow is likely late Sunday Night into early Monday Morning and then once again late Monday and Tuesday Morning.

Additional accumulations are possible through Tuesday Morning and slick travel is a possibility.

Bone-chilling air moves in for the middle portion of the work week with highs to 19 on Wednesday.

Our first above average day in some time is on the way for the start of next weekend!