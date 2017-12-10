3 hurt in Cincinnati after fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs

An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill

The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capital

America's first black astronaut is finally getting full honors on the 50th anniversary of his death.

First black astronaut honored on 50th anniversary of death

U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.

Are 3-D mammograms really better? US puts scans to the test

Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.

Officials: Whales, after deadly year, could become extinct

Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.

Most Alabama GOP leaders say they are voting for Roy Moore

Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.

'Firefighting at Christmas' may become normal in California

Authorities say three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.

WXIX-TV reports it's the second time in two weeks that a fire sparked by attempts to kill bed bugs has caused extensive damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire late Friday heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is finding lodging for three teenagers and seven adults.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Eight people were left homeless November 28 when a 13-year-old boy set fire to an apartment building after dousing a bed bug with alcohol.