Mahoning Valley Association of Churches offers a Hope for Healing

The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches is reaching out to the community this weekend and presenting an event that they believe will offer healing this holiday season.

The event, Carols and Caring: Holiday Hope for Healing, is Sunday at 4 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown.

The press release says the public is invited to join in on the event.

The Association is aiming to help those who struggle during the holiday season, especially those affected by drug addiction and their families.

"It is our hope that this event will give people what they need to be strengthened, encouraged and enlightened so that they can face the days ahead victoriously," said Rev. Dr. Robin Woodberry, executive director of MVAC.

The host of the event is Reverend J. Dwayne Heard.

The event will host guest speakers from Eastern Ohio Chiropractic Association, Association Opioid Task Force, employes from Youngstown State University, and more.

"According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly half of recovering addicts will relapse during the holiday season. That's why we believe a holiday event that offers information, fellowship and hope is vitally important," said Stephanie Smith, a member of the MVAC Hope, Healing and Recovery Committee.