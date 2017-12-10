Mrs. Claus visits with children in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mrs. Claus visits with children in Warren

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

Mrs. Claus took a break from the North Pole on Saturday to read to children in Warren.

Members of the Warren Junior Women's League helped to host the event at the Upton House, the historic home of Harriet Taylor Upton.

Little ones enjoyed storytime and ornament-making crafts with Mrs. Claus, while parents received a brief history lesson on the Upton home's significance.

The Upton House became the temporary center of the National American Woman Suffrage Association in 1903 after the organization moved to Warren, Ohio upon Mrs. Upton's request.

