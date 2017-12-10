Chilly with more snow on the way this week!

The work week will start out with a few flurries Monday morning, followed by cloudy conditions throughout much of the day.

By early Monday evening, snow showers will move into the Valley. Snow will continue on and off through Tuesday. Accumulations will vary. Areas south of Youngstown may only see 1"-3", while those to the north could see 3"-5".

Gusty winds will accompany Tuesday's snowfall, causing limited visibility at times. Wind chill values on Tuesday night will likely drop below zero.

Temperatures will be significantly colder by midweek, with Wednesday's daytime temperatures struggling to make it out of the teens.